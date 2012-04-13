* JSW may buy KHW if the latter's bond issue fails-report

* JSW not aware of the plan

* KHW not an attractive asset-analysts

WARSAW, April 13 Poland may push its coal miner JSW into buying state-owned rival KHW if the latter fails to place its 1 billion zloty ($316 million) bond issue, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday without naming its sources.

The Economy Ministry, which oversees the Polish mining sector and according to the daily is considering the tie-up, declined to comment.

JSW Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told Rzeczpospolita he knew of no such takeover plans, while KHW's CEO Roman Loj refused to take a stance.

"We concluded negotiations on bonds with banks. Now we need the approval of our shareholders. If the issue does not succeed, we will consider what to do," Loj was quoted as saying.

Poland holds 62 percent in the 11-billion zloty worth JSW. According to analysts, KHW - said to be worth some 3.0-3.5 billion zlotys - could be a drag, as it faces investments and high output costs, while being vulnerable to global coal price declines.

"If this information is confirmed and the deal goes through, JSW's valuation will decline," said Marcin Gatarz, a Warsaw analyst at UniCredit.

"But at the same time it seems to me that the risk JSW might in some way participate in the consolidation of Poland's mining sector was taken into account by the market."

At 0852 GMT JSW's share price slid 2.7 percent to 91.2 zlotys, while Poland's large-cap index WIG20 was down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)