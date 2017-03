WARSAW Aug 12 Polish miner JSW has conducted due diligence of some assets put up for sale by its rival NWR and is awaiting answers on future risks before deciding whether to buy them, JSW's chief executive said.

Jaroslaw Zagorowski said on Monday state-controlled JSW, the European Union's top coking coal producer, would be interested in NWR's coking plant, but did not discuss its other assets.