WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's top coking coal miner JSW could see a drop in output to 12.5 million tonnes this year, from 13.3 million tonnes in 2010, the company said on Thursday.

An accident earlier this year forced a cut in production at one of JSW's mines, but the miner expects output next year to rebound by 1 million tonnes following the restart of production on one of its walls.

"Despite unfavourable events in the first half of this year our actions will allow JSW to return to proper levels in the fourth quarter," Deputy Chief Executive Andrzej Tor said in a statement. ($1 = 3.219 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)