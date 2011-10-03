MUMBAI Oct 3 JSW Steel Ltd , India's No. 3 steel producer, on Monday denied reports of raids by the country's federal investigation agency at its Vijaynagar unit in the southern Karnataka state.

"CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) team visited company's Vijayanagar works today morning and sought certain information about procurement of iron ore," the company said in a statement.

It said the company has been acquiring iron ore from various souurces to meet its steel production needs, all of which has been paid and accounted for.

Shares of the company, in which Japan's JFE holds 14.8 percent, has already lost about half its market value this year. On Monday, it hit a 52-week low of 540 rupees, falling as much as 8.8 percent in early deals. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)