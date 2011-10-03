MUMBAI Oct 3 JSW Steel Ltd , India's
No. 3 steel producer, on Monday denied reports of raids by the
country's federal investigation agency at its Vijaynagar unit in
the southern Karnataka state.
"CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) team visited
company's Vijayanagar works today morning and sought certain
information about procurement of iron ore," the company said in
a statement.
It said the company has been acquiring iron ore from various
souurces to meet its steel production needs, all of which has
been paid and accounted for.
Shares of the company, in which Japan's JFE holds
14.8 percent, has already lost about half its market value this
year. On Monday, it hit a 52-week low of 540 rupees, falling as
much as 8.8 percent in early deals.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)