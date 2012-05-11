* Police to file interim report by Aug 3

* Probe to look into donations, land purchase by JSW group-lawyer

* JSW shares slump as much as 8 pct (Adds confirmation, updates share movement)

MUMBAI, May 11 India's top court has ordered the federal police agency to probe the alleged involvement of JSW Steel and two other companies in illegal iron ore mining in the southern state of Karnataka, the company and a lawyer for the petitioner said on Friday.

The news sent down shares in JSW, India's No. 3 steelmaker, by more than 8 percent. By 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT), the stock was down 4.5 percent at 632 rupees, in a Mumbai market that was 0.2 percent lower.

"It will look into donations by the group and purchase of land at highly inflated prices," said lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who represented the petitioner Samaj Parivartana Samudaya, a non-government organisation.

"An interim report is to be submitted by Aug. 3," he added.

Earlier, a Supreme Court-appointed panel had recommended the court direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into linkages between donations made by JSW group firms and alleged receipt of illegal ore by JSW Steel.

Production at JSW Steel's main 10-million-tonnes a year Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka has been affected since last August after the Supreme Court put an interim ban on mining in the state citing illegalities in some mines.

"JSW follows the highest corporate governance and it has not done any illegal activity nor is connected with any wrongdoing. Our books are open and we will co-operate with the investigating agencies," the company said in a statement.

Japan's JFE Holdings holds a 15 percent stake in JSW Steel. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)