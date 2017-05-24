UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW May 24 Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, reported on Wednesday it made a net profit of 864.53 million zlotys ($231.3 million) in the first quarter, thanks to a surge in coal prices and cost cutting.
Analysts had expected JSW to report a net profit of 744 million zlotys, the company having made a net loss of 60 million zlotys in the same period last year.
The state-controlled company, which nearly collapsed in 2015 following a slump in coking coal prices, is expected by some analysts to report a net profit of almost 3 billion zlotys this year thanks to higher prices and reduced costs.
First-quarter sales revenue rose nearly 70 percent to 2.38 billion zlotys.
Earlier this month, the company's acting chief executive, Daniel Ozon, said that JSW might resume paying a dividend on this year's results. ($1 = 3.7375 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources