MUMBAI Jan 30 India's JSW Steel Ltd
on Friday urged the government to address "dumping" of cheap
steel by Chinese rivals and take steps to improve iron ore
availability after lower steel prices led to a 30 percent drop
in the company's third-quarter profit.
Steel imports into India leapt by more than 60 percent in
the April to December period, with 1 million tonnes imported in
December alone, group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao told
reporters in Mumbai.
"We have been representing to the government that they
should take steps, as is being done by various countries, in
stopping the dumping and to stop injury to the domestic
industry," Rao said.
The company has been struggling with restricted supply of
steel making raw materials, especially iron ore, due to mining
bans in India and high domestic prices, forcing it to resort to
imports to keep up production rates.
"The major concern going forward is the iron ore
availability and iron ore pricing which is against the interest
of domestic steel production," Rao said, pointing to a 14
percent rise in iron ore prices in India over the past year.
International prices have halved in that time.
JSW Steel, which needs about 25 million tonnes of the steel
making raw material per year, said it imported over 40 percent
of its requirement in the December quarter.
It posted a consolidated net profit of 3.29 billion rupees
($53.07 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, its fiscal
third.
The company also said it was increasing its focus on
value-added steel products to differentiate itself from
competition domestically and in the international market, where
it faces pressure from Russian as well as Chinese steel makers.
"We are changing the product mix so that we are not
competing in the commodity space with the Chinese. We are making
that extra effort to see that more and more value added products
get exported." Jayant Acharya, Director - Commercial and
Marketing at JSW Steel, said.
($1 = 61.9970 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Mark Potter)