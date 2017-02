MUMBAI Oct 21 JSW Steel Ltd has raised production at its Vijaynagar plant in southern Karnataka state at 50-60 percent of capacity from 30 percent in September, joint managing director Seshagiri Rao told reporters on Friday. JSW Steel was affected in August after the country's apex court put an interim ban on iron ore mining in Bellary district of Karnataka due to illegalities. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)