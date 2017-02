NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's JSW Steel , which has scaled down steel production at its key plant in southern India after abrupt disruption of iron ore supplies from state-run miner NMDC, may have to shut the plant completely if the situation does not improve, Vice-Chairman Sajjan Jindal told reporters.

Late on Monday, JSW Steel had said it had cut output at the Vijaynagar plant in Karnataka to 30 percent of its capacity from Saturday. .

JSW Steel, in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns 14.8 percent, is the country's No 3 steelmaker. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)