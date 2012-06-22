WARSAW, June 22 Miners at Polish coal group JSW have voted for strike action and given management a few more days to address their call for wage hikes and retaining benefits.

JSW, which extracts coking coal used to produce steel, has benefited from the country's relative strength during the economic crisis.

The group employs nearly 30,000 people, of whom 23,000 work underground. Of the 62 percent of miners who took part in the strike ballot, just 3 percent voted against strike action.

The miners want a 7 percent pay rise and the withdrawal of a new labour agreement that now no longer includes guarantees of employment and make pay more dependent on company performance.

"Very much depends on the management's stance now. We expects talks. If that does not happen, we will strike," Piotr Szereda, who jointly represents a majority of JSW's trade unions, told Reuters.

"We will certainly make a decision on Tuesday. If, by Monday, the management does not present any data, we will have to react."

JSW management wants pay rises to be performance-adjusted.

"We believe that in the face of the greatest economic crisis in history all workers will show prudence and co-responsibility for a safe and stable development of our company," JSW said. (Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)