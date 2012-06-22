By Agnieszka Barteczko
| WARSAW, June 22
WARSAW, June 22 Miners at Polish coal group JSW
have voted for strike action and given management a few
more days to address their call for wage hikes and retaining
benefits.
JSW, which extracts coking coal used to produce steel, has
benefited from the country's relative strength during the
economic crisis.
The group employs nearly 30,000 people, of whom 23,000 work
underground. Of the 62 percent of miners who took part in the
strike ballot, just 3 percent voted against strike action.
The miners want a 7 percent pay rise and the withdrawal of a
new labour agreement that now no longer includes guarantees of
employment and make pay more dependent on company performance.
"Very much depends on the management's stance now. We
expects talks. If that does not happen, we will strike," Piotr
Szereda, who jointly represents a majority of JSW's trade
unions, told Reuters.
"We will certainly make a decision on Tuesday. If, by
Monday, the management does not present any data, we will have
to react."
JSW management wants pay rises to be performance-adjusted.
"We believe that in the face of the greatest economic crisis
in history all workers will show prudence and co-responsibility
for a safe and stable development of our company," JSW said.
(Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)