MUMBAI, July 26 JSW Steel, India's
No.3 maker of the alloy, expects earnings to improve from the
September quarter, a senior executive said on Thursday, after
the steelmaker's net profit fell 53.5 percent for the June
quarter.
JSW Steel, in which Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings
owns a 15 percent stake, reported net profit dropped
53.5 percent to 2.7 billion rupees ($48 million) for the quarter
ended June compared with a year earlier. That compares with the
4.94 billion rupees expected by brokerages polled by Reuters.
Downside to steel prices are likely to be limited, although
raw material costs may fall further, joint managing director
Seshagiri Rao told a news conference.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)