Feb 21 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd says:

* Unit has signed a drug discovery collaboration with U.S.-based Mnemosyne Pharmaceutical Inc.

* Collaboration to develop molecules for neuropsychiatric diseases.

* Alliance for 2 years to start with and may be extended on mutual consent across other therapeutic programs as well.

* Mnemosyne will exclusively own all intellectual property generated and shall be responsible for clinical development and commercialisation.