HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MUMBAI Feb 8 Jubilant Foodworks , which runs the Dominos Pizza chain in the country, plans to open two more stores in Sri Lanka over the next two months, its chief executive Ajay Kaul said in an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
The company entered Sri Lanka last September and operates one store in the country. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
DHAKA/NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five global high street fashion brands have pulled out of a major garment industry event in Bangladesh due to concerns over a crackdown on unions demanding better pay in textile factories, campaigners said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.