Aug 2 Jubilee Platinum PLC : * Says Global Renewal Energy (GRE) in default of payment terms over sale of ferro alloy smelters and powerplant assets * To date Jubilee has not received the $8.9 million for the disposal from GRE which was due on 31 July * In talks with advisors, GRE with a view to concluding the appropriate action * Source text for Eikon: