Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
June 9 Jubilee Platinum Plc :
* Announce that company has executed a tailings access agreement ("access agreement") with ASA Metals Proprietary Limited and its subsidiary Dilokong Chrome Mines Proprietary Limited
* Under access agreement, Jubilee is, inter alia, awarded exclusive right to access PGM - bearing tailings on DCM mine area, right to construct, a dedicated chrome and PGM processing plant on mining area to process tailings
* In addition, ASA has agreed to give jubilee access to sufficient power and water for construction and operation of new processing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.