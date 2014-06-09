June 9 Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Announce that company has executed a tailings access agreement ("access agreement") with ASA Metals Proprietary Limited and its subsidiary Dilokong Chrome Mines Proprietary Limited

* Under access agreement, Jubilee is, inter alia, awarded exclusive right to access PGM - bearing tailings on DCM mine area, right to construct, a dedicated chrome and PGM processing plant on mining area to process tailings

* In addition, ASA has agreed to give jubilee access to sufficient power and water for construction and operation of new processing plant