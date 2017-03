July 1 Jubilee Platinum :

* Makes significant progress in Q2 of 2014 and an issue of equity

* About 31.5 million new Jubilee shares will be issued at an average price of 1.55 pence per share

* Middelburg smelter production grew quarter (Q1 2014) on quarter (Q2 2014) by 47 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: