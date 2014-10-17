Oct 17 Jubilee Platinum Plc
* Unaudited revenue increased by 21.16 % to ZAR21.62 million
(GBP1.2million) from ZAR17.8 million in Q2 (GBP 1 million)
* Unaudited gross profit increased by 15.36% to ZAR8.4
million (GBP0.47) from ZAR 7.3 million in Q2 (GBP 0.4 million)
* Unaudited revenue for middelburg operations up 21.16% Q3
on Q2
* Unaudited gross profit for Middelburg operations up 15.36%
Q3 on Q2 to 38.72% sustaining middelburg operations' targeted
gross margin of 38%
* Record production (840 tons of metal) and revenues
achieved for September reaching design capacity post labour
strike
