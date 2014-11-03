Nov 3 Jubilee Platinum Plc :
* Jubilee increases its interest in Pollux Investment
Holdings Proprietary Limited
* To increase its beneficial interest in DCM Platinum
recovery project by increasing its interest from 67.5 pct to
92.5 pct in its subsidiary Pollux Investment Holdings
Proprietary Limited
* Now expects to be able to take full operational control of
DCM Platinum recovery project to drive project to production
* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement with Lipsoset
Proprietary Limited ("seller") to acquire their entire interest
in Jubilee's subsidiary Pollux
* Deal would increase jubilee's shareholding to 92.5 pct
* Acquisition of a 25 pct interest in Pollux represented by
25 ordinary shares of ZAR 1 each in share capital of Pollux
* Total consideration for transaction is ZAR 10.7
million(971,781.9939 US dollar)
