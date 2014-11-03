Nov 3 Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Jubilee increases its interest in Pollux Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited

* To increase its beneficial interest in DCM Platinum recovery project by increasing its interest from 67.5 pct to 92.5 pct in its subsidiary Pollux Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Now expects to be able to take full operational control of DCM Platinum recovery project to drive project to production

* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement with Lipsoset Proprietary Limited ("seller") to acquire their entire interest in Jubilee's subsidiary Pollux

* Deal would increase jubilee's shareholding to 92.5 pct

* Acquisition of a 25 pct interest in Pollux represented by 25 ordinary shares of ZAR 1 each in share capital of Pollux

* Total consideration for transaction is ZAR 10.7 million(971,781.9939 US dollar) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 11.0107 South African rand)