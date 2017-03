March 26 Jubilee Platinum PLC : * Revenue for six months ended December 31 increased by 6.5% to £2.3 million 2012: £2.1 million). * Operating costs reduced by 45% to £2.6 million (2012: £4.7 million) * Gross profit increased by 29.6% to £0.97 million (2012: £0.75 million) for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Loss per share for the period reduced by 66% to a loss of 0.46 pence per hare * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here