PARIS Aug 27 Frenchman Teddy Riner became the first man to win five world judo championship titles when he beat Germany's Andreas Toelzer in the heavyweight category in Paris on Saturday.

Riner, 22, had already triumphed in 2007, 2009 and 2010 in the +100kg category and in 2008 in the open category.

"He is untouchable, the others are children compared to him even if he is the youngest," 1980 Olympic champion Thierry Rey told reporters.

Bronze medallist at Beijing in 2008 in +100kg, Riner will be hot favourite for gold at next year's London Olympics.