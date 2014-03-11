CAIRO, March 11 A court in Cairo has cancelled a verdict against the chairman of Juhayna Food industries, one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, the firm said on Tuesday.

Juhayna said on Monday it was appealing a court's decision to jail Safwan Thabet, who is also the firm's chief executive, for one year over selling products that "expired and do not meet set standards".

"It has been proven to the court that there were no violations of (product) standards," Juhayna said in a statement.

The company had said on Monday that the verdict was related to labelling issues rather than product quality. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)