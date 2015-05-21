CAIRO May 21 Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, will form a joint venture with Denmark's Arla foods that will be 51 percent owned by Juhayna and managed by Arla, Juhayna said on Thursday.

The venture, ArJu Food Industries, will "expand Juhayna's product portfolio to include cheese, butter and infant formula," and will aim to start sales in Egypt in October, the statement said. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter)