CAIRO Feb 27 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, posted 2013 net profit of 328.3 million Egyptian pounds ($47.16 million) on Thursday, up 0.9 percent.

The firm made 325.4 million pounds a year earlier. Its profits for the year were affected negatively by a three-month night-time curfew that was imposed on August 14.

The army imposed a night-time curfew after security forces dispersed protest camps calling for the return of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who was toppled by the army in July following mass protests against his one-year rule.

"Growth across the board was muted by the impact of lower-than-budgeted Ramadan sales (the group's traditional high season) on the back of current events and a curfew then in effect," it said in a statement.

Juhayna, which counts among its clients EgyptAir, Air France, and several large hotel chains, posted revenue of 3.3 billion pounds, up 15 percent.

In December Juhayna secured a 500 million pound loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance expansion of its dairy and juice factories, to produce new products and to upgrade its distribution network.

It plans to invest 400 million Egyptian pounds in 2014 to expand its production capacity and improve logistical sales points and branches as well as start production at a yoghurt factory, the firm said in January.

($1 = 6.9608 Egyptian pounds)