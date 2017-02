CAIRO Aug 9 Egyptian dairy product and juice maker Juhayna Food Industries Co. reported a 12-percent rise in first-half net profit to 112.2 million Egyptian pounds ($18.8 million), the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Net profit in the same period of 2010 was 100.4 million pounds, the bourse statement said. It did not give further details.

Juhayna, established in 1983, listed after an initial public offering in June 2010. Its activities span farming, manufacturing, logistic and supply chains and distribution. ($1 = 5.960 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)