UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.
The company said in a statement that net profit for the first quarter was 58.257 million Egyptian pounds ($3.22 million), down from 80.419 million in the same period a year earlier.
Sales inched up, however, reaching 1.287 billion pounds in the first quarter compared to 1.104 billion a year earlier.
Food inflation has soared since import-dependent Egypt floated its pound currency in November, hitting more than 40 percent in March and hurting company profits.
($1 = 18.0700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk,; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Giles Elgood)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources