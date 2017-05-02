CAIRO May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.

The company said in a statement that net profit for the first quarter was 58.257 million Egyptian pounds ($3.22 million), down from 80.419 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sales inched up, however, reaching 1.287 billion pounds in the first quarter compared to 1.104 billion a year earlier.

Food inflation has soared since import-dependent Egypt floated its pound currency in November, hitting more than 40 percent in March and hurting company profits.

($1 = 18.0700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk,; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Giles Elgood)