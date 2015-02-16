UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Feb 16 Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, saw full-year net profits fall to 170.1 million Egyptian pounds ($22.29 million), from 328.3 million in 2013, the company said in a statement on Monday
The company's 2014 sales rose to 3.7 billion pounds from 3.3 billion the previous year, the statement said. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.