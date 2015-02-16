CAIRO Feb 16 Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, saw full-year net profits fall to 170.1 million Egyptian pounds ($22.29 million), from 328.3 million in 2013, the company said in a statement on Monday

The company's 2014 sales rose to 3.7 billion pounds from 3.3 billion the previous year, the statement said. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra. Editing by Jane Merriman)