CAIRO Oct 18 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, posted a 64 percent increase in its net profit for the third quarter, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Juhayna made a net profit of 88.2 million Egyptian pounds ($11 million) in the three months ending September, compared with 53.8 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)