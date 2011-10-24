(adds Goldman's comment)

SINGAPORE Oct 24 Julius Baer Gruppe AG on Monday said former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Kaven Leung will be its CEO for North Asia from April 19 next year. He will also be the Swiss private bank's deputy CEO for Asia.

Leung was previously co-head of Goldman's Asian private banking business.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed Leung's departure, and said Ron Lee becomes head of its Asian private wealth management business.

Julius Baer earlier this year got a representative office licence in Shanghai from the China Banking Regulatory Commission. It also took over Macquarie Group's private banking portfolio in Asia.

In Asia, Julius Baer has large operations in Singapore and Hong Kong that caters to both domestic and offshore clients, as well as an onshore presence in Jakarta to serve Indonesia's wealthy.

It is considering starting an onshore office to target rich clients in India, part of a plan to expand in Asia's top-two markets by number of wealthy.

It ranked 12th in Asia in 2010 in terms of assets under management, according to industry publication Private Bank International, while Goldman Sachs, which largely serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, was not on the list of top 20 private banks.

UBS and Citigroup are ranked as the top two private banks in Asia.

Leung, who became co-head with Ron Lee at Goldman earlier this year, joined the firm in 2008 after spending over 20 years at Citi.

Lee joined Goldman in 1998 and became the co-head of private wealth unit in Asia ex-Japan this year.

Before that he was responsible for the investment banking business in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar)