SHANGHAI Nov 30 Swiss private bank Julius Baer plans to expand its workforce in Asia despite cutting around 150 jobs mostly in Europe, its Asia head said on Wednesday.

"The 150 jobs affected mostly the European or the old markets," Thomas Meier, the bank's Asia chief, told a news conference in Shanghai.

"In a growing environment, we are not faced with these problems too much."

Switzerland's largest listed pure private bank has said it would cut 150 jobs across the organisation as it implements a third cost-cutting round this year.

In Asia, Julius Baer has large operations in Singapore and Hong Kong that caters to both domestic and offshore clients, as well as an onshore presence in Jakarta to serve Indonesia's wealthy.

Meier, in China's commercial hub to mark the opening of its first office on the mainland, said Asia is a growing market for the bank and intends to expand the workforce in the region.

"Private banking is not a scalable business ... You have to add bankers in order to grow a franchise, therefore, this is a process that will continue to grow particularly in Asia," he said.

The firm does not currently have any clients in mainland China as it is not allowed to conduct banking business until it sets up a branch. It will be able to apply for a branch licence with the Chinese regulators two years after opening an office.

Meier said the bank wants to increase its quota for the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to buy mainland shares, from the current $100 million given strong demand from clients.

However, that decision is in the hands of the Chinese authorities, he added. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)