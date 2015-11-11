ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss bank Julius Baer
has placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($317 million) worth of
perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and
institutional investors to revamp its capital structure, it said
on Thursday.
The placement helps optimise the group's capital structure
given diminishing recognition under Basel III standards of
"old-style" capital instruments such as preferred securities and
lower Tier 2 subordinated unsecured bonds, it said.
The deal marks the first time a European bank has issued an
AT1 instrument denominated in Singapore dollars directly into
the Singapore market, it said.
The securities with a 5.90 percent coupon can be called on
Nov. 18, 2020 or on that date each year thereafter, the bank
said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4192 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)