ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private banking franchise with close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in assets under management, Baer announced on Wednesday.

"The total consideration is approximately 68 million euros, assuming 25 million euros of regulatory capital is transferred as part of the transaction. Total restructuring and integration costs are expected to amount to approximately 20 million," it added in a statement, saying the deal was set to close in mid-2016 and would be accretive to adjusted earnings immediately following closing.

