ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said it continues to hunt for acquisitions in Switzerland as well as in its growth markets, and will only return capital to shareholders if it fails to find deals.

"The board clearly wants to give priority to the mergers-and-acquisitions market ... The second priority is to return additional capital to shareholders via repurchasing shares," Julius Baer financial head Dieter Enkelmann told a press conference on Monday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)