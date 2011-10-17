BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q4 gross premiums written up at NOK 392.3 mln
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
The story headlined "DEALTALK-Hard to spot winner in three-way Sarasin spat" was a work in progress that was transmitted in error and is withdrawn.
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
JAKARTA, Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit failure".
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.