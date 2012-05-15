* Julius Baer warns cost-income ratio above 70 percent
* Swiss private bank says gross margin below 100 basis
points
* Baer says further cost-cutting won't include more job cuts
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
warned its profitability and private banking margins
are sliding four months into the year, as a slump in risk
appetite and client activity take their toll.
"A number of steps have been initiated with the aim to bring
the cost-income ratio down in the course of the year," after it
rose to above 70 percent in the first four months, Julius Baer
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank's mid-term target is not more than 66 percent. The
cost-cutting steps won't include additional job cuts, a
spokesman told Reuters.
The bank said its gross margin - a measure of profitability
of assets - fell beneath 100 basis points, which represents a
drop-off from 2011, when it stood at 105 basis points.
Julius Baer said assets under management rose 4.7 percent
from year-end to 178 billion Swiss francs ($190.25 billion), as
inflows of fresh money and favourable market swings outweighed
the strength of the Swiss franc.
The bank didn't disclose net new assets - a closely-watched
gauge for future revenue - but said it was slightly above its
target of an annualised 4 percent to 6 percent, helped in large
part by growth markets such as Asia as well as its German
onshore business.
The warning highlights the twin struggles of private banks:
how to fund pricey expansion plans at a time when revenue and
profits are falling as Switzerland loosens strict banking
secrecy rules.
Last year, Julius Baer charged 50 million Swiss francs
against earnings for a cost-cutting programme, including cutting
150 job cuts among 3,500 staff. Previously unheard of, job cuts
have become more common for Swiss private banks, which are
struggling as the red-hot Swiss franc eats into profits.
The Swiss private bank didn't provide an update to an
ongoing U.S. tax probe into hidden offshore accounts at eleven
Swiss banks including Baer and Credit Suisse. Julius
Baer, which hasn't taken any financial provisions despite what
is expected to be a hefty fine, has in past said it remains too
early to gauge the final cost, but it was confident it has
enough financial firepower to pay a potential fine.
The Swiss government is spearheading negotiations for an
industry-wide settlement to cover all Swiss banks, but banks in
the crosshairs of justice officials such as Baer are conducting
additional, separate talks.
With a comfortable cash cushion, even after an up to 500
million franc share buyback and dividend for 2011, Julius Baer
can likely afford any fine the U.S. might demand. But a charge
might complicate deal-making by the bank, which has earmarked
its cash pile for acquisitions, before shareholder payouts.
($1=0.9356 Swiss francs)
