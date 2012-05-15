ZURICH May 14 Julius Baer cautioned
investors that costs are edging higher and its private banking
margins are sliding after four months, as a slump in risk
appetite and client activity take their toll on profits.
"A number of steps have been initiated with the aim to bring
the cost-income ratio down in the course of the year," Julius
Baer said in a statement on Tuesday. The steps won't include
additional job cuts, a spokesman told Reuters.
The Swiss private bank didn't provide an update to an
ongoing U.S. tax probe into hidden offshore accounts at eleven
Swiss banks including Baer and Credit Suisse. Julius
Baer, which hasn't taken any financial provisions despite what
is expected to be a hefty fine, has in past said it remains too
early to gauge the final cost, but it was confident it has
enough financial firepower to pay a potential fine.
The Swiss government is spearheading negotiations for an
industry-wide settlement to cover all Swiss banks, but banks in
the crosshairs of justice officials such as Baer are conducting
additional, separate talks.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)