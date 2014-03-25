BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
ZURICH, March 25 Julius Baer said on Tuesday it had acquired a majority stake in Brazilian wealth manager GPS as it looks to increase its presence in Latin America's largest wealth management market.
The Swiss private bank increased it holding in GPS Investimentos Financeiros e Participações S.A to 80 percent from the 30 percent it bought in May 2011, it said in a statement.
GPS is the largest independent wealth manager in Brazil with around 15 billion Brazilian Reals ($6.45 billion) in assets under management. ($1 = 2.3252 Brazilian Reals) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.