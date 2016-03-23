ZURICH, March 23 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
has taken a "commercial approach" to negative interest
rates, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a Swiss newspaper,
splitting costs between the bank, its customers and the
employees who advise them.
"One part of negative interest is carried by the bank, one
part by the client and one part by the client adviser," Collardi
said in an interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung published on
Wednesday.
Advisers were able to offset their portion of negative rates
through services, products and transactions within the same
client relationship, Collardi said.
The bank's finance chief, Dieter Enkelmann, said in February
the bank may start passing on negative interest rates for euro
deposits to customers.
The bank had already been charging institutional clients for
Swiss franc deposits at the time but, like almost all other
Swiss banks, did not impose charges on private customers unless
they held especially large cash positions.
The report on Wednesday did not specify the types of
customers to whom negative rates were passed on or the
currencies for which the policy applied.
Collardi said the franc's tendency to appreciate against all
other currencies justified customers' preference for it.
"Our customers share an almost amorous relationship with the
franc. Often, they're unreceptive to recommendations that they
invest their money in other currencies," Collardi said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)