BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH Aug 13 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said it had named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival Credit Suisse Group.
Lee will become a member of Bank Julius Baer's executive board from the start of 2016, it added in a statement on Thursday.
It said Lee had worked at the Credit Suisse Group for 11 years, most recently as Market Group Head, Hong Kong. He also held senior positions in Asia at Clariden Leu and Deutsche Bank.
The move comes as Swiss banks step up a battle for Asia's super-rich. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.