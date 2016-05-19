ZURICH May 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
said on Thursday its assets under management rose 2
percent to 305 billion Swiss francs ($308.7 billion) in the
first four months of the year.
In an interim management statement, Switzerland's
third-largest listed bank said net new money growth was below 3
percent, outside its medium-term target of between 4 percent and
6 percent on an annualised basis.
Zurich-based Baer also announced an additional cost savings
of around 50 million francs after its cost to income ratio, a
key efficiency measure, for the first four months came in above
its 64 percent to 68 percent target range.
($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs)
