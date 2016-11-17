FRANKFURT Nov 17 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 9 percent in the ten months of 2016 to 327 billion Swiss francs ($326.45 billion).

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said net new money in the year to date on an annualised basis was close to 4 percent, the bottom end of its medium-term target range of 4-6 percent.

"Based on the relationship manager (RM) hirings and the current net inflows outlook, net new money is expected to improve well into the 4-6 percent target range in 2017," Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)