BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals withdraws from issue of series K shares
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
FRANKFURT Nov 17 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 9 percent in the ten months of 2016 to 327 billion Swiss francs ($326.45 billion).
Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said net new money in the year to date on an annualised basis was close to 4 percent, the bottom end of its medium-term target range of 4-6 percent.
"Based on the relationship manager (RM) hirings and the current net inflows outlook, net new money is expected to improve well into the 4-6 percent target range in 2017," Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.