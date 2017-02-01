ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Wednesday posted 2016 adjusted net profit of 705.5 million Swiss francs ($712.2 million), ahead of the average estimate for 679 million in a Reuters poll.

Net profit under IFRS accounting standards was 619 million francs, up 411 percent on 2015 when the bank's bottom line was hit by provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients.

Baer, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, brought in 12 billion francs in net new money in 2016, a growth rate of 4 percent and at the bottom end of its 4-6 percent medium-term target range. The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.20 francs per share, compared to 1.10 francs last year.

