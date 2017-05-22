BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
ZURICH May 22 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 6 percent in the first four months of the year to 356 billion Swiss francs ($365.3 billion).
"The rise in AuM (assets under management) came on the back of significant net inflows and market performance, partly offset by the weakening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Swiss franc," Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest private bank behind UBS and Credit Suisse, said in an interim management statement.
Baer focused in 2016 on recruiting new private bankers to attract new clients. It said this hiring had helped push net new money inflows, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, to the middle of its 4-6 percent target range at the start of 2017.
($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: