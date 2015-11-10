* Net new money just below low end of 4-6 pct target

ZURICH, Nov 10 Net inflows of new cash at Julius Baer were below the Swiss private bank's target range in the first 10 months of 2015 as its base of managed assets rose 2 percent to a record high, it said on Tuesday.

In a trading statement, Zurich-based Baer said assets under management at the end of October totaled 297 billion Swiss francs ($295.73 billion), up 6 billion since the end of 2014.

Clients coming over from the purchase of Leumi's Swiss private bank and final inflows from its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's overseas private bank helped offset an 11 billion franc hit from Switzerland's strong currency.

Most of Baer's managed assets are in foreign currencies and the appreciation of Switzerland's currency in 2015 has meant they are worth less when calculated in Swiss francs.

Net new money, viewed as an important indicator for future revenue in wealth management, was just below the low end of its medium-term target of 4-6 percent.

Baer's cost-to-income ratio, a key efficiency measure for banks, was slightly above the low end of its 65-70 percent target range.

More restrained client activity in recent months, in part due to uncertainty from the summer turmoil in emerging markets, weighed on gross margin, which was 95 basis points (bps) compared to 99 bps in the first half of the year.

The bank also said it was in talks with Kairos to increase its 19.9 percent stake in the Italian investment manager. Baer is then considering listing an "adequate minority" of Kairos on the Italian stock exchange.

Baer is one of handful of Swiss banks under investigation by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping wealthy Americans evade tax through Swiss offshore accounts.

In its statement, it did not elaborate on the status of negotiations with U.S. officials over a settlement.

Shares in Baer, which are up 3.7 percent in 2015, were seen opening down 1.6 percent in premarket indicators.

