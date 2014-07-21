ZURICH, July 21 Julius Baer said on
Monday that it will buy the private banking activities of Bank
Leumi in Luxembourg and Switzerland, in a deal which
will cost up to 70 million Swiss francs ($78.01 million).
The Zurich-based private bank said goodwill payable on the
deal is 10 million francs, but that restructuring, integration
and other spending will add to the total cost.
The deal will add a low single-digit percentage to earnings
per share from 2016, Baer said, if three quarters of Leumi's
clients transfer their funds.
($1 = 0.8973 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)