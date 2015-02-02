ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
could afford another deal of around 60 billion Swiss
francs ($65 billion) in assets it is taking on with its purchase
of Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth arm, after it cuts franc
spending, its chief executive said.
"Over time, there may be one or the other Merrill-type of
larger internationally diversified assets where the majority of
the business and the costs are outside of the Swiss franc,"
Chief Executive Boris Collardi said.
Julius Baer bought Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth arm in
August 2012.
Collardi said Zurich-based Baer's immediate priority is to
slash Swiss franc-denominated spending after Switzerland's
central bank scrapped a currency cap against the euro and sent
the franc surging.
But Collardi, a prolific dealmaker, also makes clear that
the strong Swiss franc will throw up tempting opportunities,
first in the form of smaller Swiss private banks where Baer can
acquire advisors, and, as a result, add assets easily. Later,
more large deals may be on the cards.
($1 = 0.9246 Swiss francs)
