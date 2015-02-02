ZURICH Feb 2 The head of Julius Baer
said on Monday he was confident the Swiss bank would resolve
this year a U.S. probe for allegedly helping wealthy Americans
to evade taxes with hidden offshore accounts.
"We still don't have any news for you on this topic but I am
confident that this is now, once and for all, a 2015 topic,"
Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said, when asked by
journalists about the U.S investigation during a conference call
after the bank published its full-year results.
Collardi also said the bank did not intend to pass on
negative interest rates to clients for the time being, following
a move last month by the Swiss National Bank to introduce
negative interest rates.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)