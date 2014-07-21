ZURICH, July 21 Julius Baer said it
believes it will find a "fair and equitable" solution to a U.S.
criminal probe into the Swiss bank's role in helping wealthy
Americans evade their taxes.
The Zurich-based private bank said it had little substantial
information to add on its own probe, two months after larger
rival Credit Suisse in a similar investigation became
the largest bank in decades to plead guilty to a U.S. criminal
charge and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.
"I think the fact that Credit Suisse could find a settlement
as a category one bank has unlocked the situation, so I think
the discussions are ongoing," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris
Collardi told journalists on a call following first-half
earnings.
"I continue to believe that in the end we will find a fair
and equitable solution for the group. I think we can reasonably
say that this is now a topic of a matter of a few more months
and not years as in the past."
(Reporting By Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin)