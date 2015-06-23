ZURICH, June 23 Julius Baer said on Tuesday it would book $350 million against first-half results towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

The Zurich-based private bank said discussions with U.S. justice officials had "sufficiently advanced" for it to make an initial judgement on the financial penalty it will pay to set the investigation aside.

"Whilst there is no defined timetable for a final settlement, Julius Baer continues to work towards closing this regrettable legacy issue as soon as possible," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Shields)