By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 4 Two former private bankers at
Julius Baer are expected to plead guilty Thursday to
charges that they helped wealthy American clients evade taxes,
as the Swiss bank prepares to resolve a criminal investigation
with a $547 million settlement.
The expected pleas by Daniela Casadei and Fabio Frazzetto,
both former client advisers at Julius Baer, in federal court in
Manhattan come two days after the Swiss citizens arrived in the
United States to face the charges.
Both are expected to appear in court again later Thursday,
the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in an
advisory, using language typically indicative of a guilty plea.
Their prospective pleas came after Julius Baer in December
disclosed that it had reached a deal with prosecutors to pay
$547.25 million to resolve a probe born out of a U.S. crackdown
on offshore tax evasion by Americans through Swiss
banks.
Casadei, 52, and Frazzetto, 42 were indicted in 2011 for
conspiring to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in
offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.
Both would normally beyond the reach of U.S. extradition, as
Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens.
Their lawyers did not respond immediately to requests for
comment Thursday. Julius Baer declined comment.
The U.S. tax evasion crackdown has already resulted in
charges against a number of bankers, lawyers and advisers and
billions of dollars in settlements with Swiss banks.
The U.S. Justice Department last week announced the final
settlement in a program that resulted in deals with 80 banks for
$1.36 billion to avoid possible prosecution.
Banks that were already under criminal investigation like
Julius Baer, though, were not eligible for the program, which
required the banks to provide detailed information on the
accounts of U.S. taxpayers under investigation.
In 2014, Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse pleaded
guilty to conspiring to aid and assist U.S. taxpayers in filing
false tax returns in a $2.6 billion settlement.
The penalty was more severe than the $780 million that rival
UBS AG agreed to pay in 2009 as part of a deferred prosecution
deal.
Wegelin & Co, which had been the oldest Swiss private bank,
was meanwhile forced to close after agreeing in 2013 to plead
guilty to conspiracy to evade taxes and pay $74 million.
The case is U.S. v. Casadei, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cr-00866.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)