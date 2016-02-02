(Adds further details on court hearing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 2 Two former Julius Baer private
bankers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges they
conspired to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in
offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.
Daniela Casadei and Fabio Frazzetto, former client advisers
with the Swiss bank, entered their pleas in Manhattan federal
court after voluntarily agreeing to face the charges. Both are
Swiss citizens normally beyond the reach of U.S. extradition.
Their appearance in court came after Julius Baer in December
said it had reached an agreement in principle with U.S.
authorities to pay $547.25 million to settle an investigation
into allegations it helped wealthy American clients evade
taxes.
It was unclear if their decision to voluntarily arrive in
the United States was connected to the settlement, which
Switzerland's third largest listed bank had said it expected in
the first quarter of 2016.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
noted only that another hearing in their case was scheduled for
Thursday. She declined further comment.
Casadei, 52, and Frazzetto, 42, were each released on a $1
million bond secured by $250,000 cash.
In light of their agreement to voluntarily appear in court
to face charges pending since 2011, both will permitted to
return to Switzerland, which does not extradite its own
citizens.
"This is an unusual case," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah
Paul said in court in explaining the rationale for the bail
package.
Lawyers for Casadei and Frazzetto did not respond to
requests for comment after the hearing, nor did Julius Baer.
The case is one of several spilling out of a broad crackdown
by the United States on offshore tax evasion by Americans.
Casadei and Frazzetto were indicted 2011. Prosecutors said
they conspired with various U.S. taxpayers and others to ensure
their clients could hide their Swiss bank accounts and the
income generated in them from the Internal Revenue Service.
As part of the scheme, Casadei and Frazzetto opened and
managed undeclared accounts in fictional names like "Hydrangea"
and "Red Rubin" or in the name of foreign relatives or sham
corporate entities, prosecutors said.
U.S. clients were not sent mail about the accounts in the
United States, as they insisted clients instead travel to
Switzerland to conduct business related to them, prosecutors
said.
In total, the maximum value of the assets in the undeclared
accounts belonging to their clients was greater than $600
million, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Casadei, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cr-00866.
